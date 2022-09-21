China electronic information manufacturing industry maintains expansion
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing industry has maintained steady expansion over the past decade, an official said Tuesday.
From 2012 to 2021, the added value of the industry grew at an average annual rate of 11.6 percent, and its operating income increased from 7 trillion yuan (about 1.01 trillion U.S. dollars) to 14.1 trillion yuan, said Qiao Yueshan, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
During the 10-year period, China's technological innovation had strengthened in fields such as integrated circuits, software and 5G, Qiao told a media conference.
Looking to the future, Qiao said the ministry will work to strengthen breakthroughs around key links of industrial chains, cultivate competitive enterprises, and promote the high-quality development of the electronic information manufacturing industry.
