NIO manufacturing base in Hefei gradually resumes production

Xinhua) 09:53, April 22, 2022

Technicians work on a vehicle production line at the NIO manufacturing base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 21, 2022. The NIO manufacturing base in Hefei is gradually resuming production. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An intelligent electric vehicle is seen at the NIO manufacturing base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 21, 2022. The NIO manufacturing base in Hefei is gradually resuming production. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

