We Are China

Jinjiang, manufacturing hub for clothing, footwear in SE China

Xinhua) 09:38, May 15, 2022

A staff member works on a production line in a sports shoe company in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 14, 2022.

Jinjiang, a manufacturing hub for clothing and footwear in southeast China's Fujian Province, boasts production lines of varied brands.

Manufacturers in the city such as Kelme and 361 Degrees are accelerating production with epidemic control and prevention measures.

In 2021, the total output value of the city's clothing and footwear sector reached 270.407 billion yuan (about 39.83 billion dollars). (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

A staff member works on a production line in the manufacturer of the Spanish sports brand Kelme in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 13, 2022.

Jinjiang, a manufacturing hub for clothing and footwear in southeast China's Fujian Province, boasts production lines of varied brands.

Manufacturers in the city such as Kelme and 361 Degrees are accelerating production with epidemic control and prevention measures.

In 2021, the total output value of the city's clothing and footwear sector reached 270.407 billion yuan (about 39.83 billion dollars). (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

A staff member works in a sports shoe company in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 14, 2022.

Jinjiang, a manufacturing hub for clothing and footwear in southeast China's Fujian Province, boasts production lines of varied brands.

Manufacturers in the city such as Kelme and 361 Degrees are accelerating production with epidemic control and prevention measures.

In 2021, the total output value of the city's clothing and footwear sector reached 270.407 billion yuan (about 39.83 billion dollars). (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

A staff member works on a production line in a sports shoe company in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 14, 2022.

Jinjiang, a manufacturing hub for clothing and footwear in southeast China's Fujian Province, boasts production lines of varied brands.

Manufacturers in the city such as Kelme and 361 Degrees are accelerating production with epidemic control and prevention measures.

In 2021, the total output value of the city's clothing and footwear sector reached 270.407 billion yuan (about 39.83 billion dollars). (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)