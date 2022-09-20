Convention in east China spotlights advanced manufacturing

Xinhua) 16:18, September 20, 2022

HEFEI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 World Manufacturing Convention opened Tuesday in east China, highlighting the latest products, technologies and applications in the manufacturing sector.

Themed "Creating a beautiful world with manufacturing," the four-day event in Hefei, capital city of Anhui Province, features nearly 40 events including exhibitions, seminars and other activities.

The total exhibition area is 59,000 square meters.

"The world economy is facing greater downside risks and uncertainties. Holding the World Manufacturing Convention at this critical moment provides the world economy with a platform to deepen exchanges and pursue cooperation," said Christian Wulff, global chairman of the Global Alliance of SMEs, at the opening ceremony of the convention via video.

More than 640 enterprises are exhibiting their products at the convention, and 568 projects with a total investment worth 367.7 billion yuan (52.9 billion U.S. dollars) are expected to be signed during the event, according to the organizer.

