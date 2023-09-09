Number of listed companies in high-end manufacturing sector tops 2,000 in China
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The number of listed companies majoring in the high-end manufacturing sector has reached 2,021 in China amid policy support and the structural transformation and upgrading of Chinese industries, according to a report released by the China Association for Public Companies on Friday.
The figure accounts for 57 percent of the all manufacturing companies listed on the A-share market, data from the report shows.
Semiconductor and high-end machinery manufacturing industries have seen robust development, with wind power, photovoltaic, energy storage and transportation equipment electrification sectors embracing a rapid development period.
In 2022, the total revenue of listed high-end manufacturing companies in China reached 13.16 trillion yuan (about 1.82 trillion U.S. dollars), with a compound growth rate of 14.97 percent over the past five years.
The net profits of the companies stood at 875.08 billion yuan last year, with a compound growth rate of 25.52 percent in the past five years, the report shows.
