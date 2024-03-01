Hengqin starts new customs operation in S China
Aerial view of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone at Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The island of Hengqin started a new customs operation on Friday, which allows most goods to be moved there tax-free from the neighboring Macao Special Administrative Region.
Passengers go through customs clearance process in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone at Hengqin port, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Vehicles pass through customs clearance process in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone at Hengqin port, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A woman, the first passenger, from the Macao Special Administrative Region completes customs clearance in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone at Hengqin port, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
