Hengqin starts new customs operation in S China

Ecns.cn) 14:09, March 01, 2024

Aerial view of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone at Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The island of Hengqin started a new customs operation on Friday, which allows most goods to be moved there tax-free from the neighboring Macao Special Administrative Region.

Passengers go through customs clearance process in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone at Hengqin port, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Vehicles pass through customs clearance process in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone at Hengqin port, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A woman, the first passenger, from the Macao Special Administrative Region completes customs clearance in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone at Hengqin port, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

