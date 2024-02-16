Macao's tourism figures hit record high during Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 09:40, February 16, 2024

MACAO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- While multi-faceted "Happy Chinese New Year" activities took place, Macao's tourism industry was off to a good start during the Chinese New Year.

According to Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) statistics, visitor arrivals to the city on Monday exceeded 210,000, surpassing the single-day arrival record since 2023 and being the second-highest record since the single-day statistics became available.

The data also showed that the city's daily average arrivals reached 167,000 during Feb. 10-12, seeing a significant increase of 226 percent compared to the Chinese New Year holiday in 2023.

The float parade and performance organized by MGTO made its debut on Monday, with 15 floats, 30 performance groups, and around 1,000 performers celebrating the festival with residents and tourists. Audiences lined the parade route to join in the festive celebrations.

That evening, the "Happy Chinese New Year" fireworks performance lit up the sea opposite the Macao Tower, adding even more joy to the festival celebrations.

Mr. Zhou, a mainland visitor, said Macao is rich in tourist programs and the city itself has a very good historical heritage, so children can also get to know different customs and history apart from having fun.

Data from the MGTO showed that the average occupancy rate of hotel establishments reaches 90 percent within the first three days of the Chinese New Year.

Ms. Mui, a Macao resident, told Xinhua that she had witnessed flows of visitors every day. "Wealth comes with popularity, so I see a good sign of Macao's tourism industry and the overall economy this year," she said.

Mr. Qu and his wife came here to celebrate Valentine's Day, which falls on Wednesday. Having visited the heart-shaped tree near the Macao Science Center, made a wish under the bright fireworks, and wandered hand in hand on the streets of Fisherman's Wharf in the festive atmosphere, they had an experience "unforgettable for a lifetime."

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)