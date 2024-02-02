Liaison office of central gov't in Macao SAR eyes opportunities for new development

February 02, 2024

MACAO, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday expected Macao to seize opportunities for new development and achieve new progress in various undertakings in the SAR.

Addressing at a reception welcoming the Chinese lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10, Zheng Xincong, director of the office, said efforts must be made to continue safeguarding national security, accelerate the moderate diversification of Macao's economy, promote the governance capabilities of the government, and enhance the social and political foundation of patriotism and love for Macao.

Zheng said Macao should actively participate in constructing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and take part in "Belt and Road" cooperation.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said in the new year, the SAR government will maintain firm confidence, achieve progress with stability, and make greater efforts to firmly safeguard national security and development interests.

"We will facilitate the implementation of major tasks and key projects set out in a plan for a moderately diversified economy, earnestly promote high-quality economic development, improve governance effectiveness, and raise people's well-being in Macao," he added.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Ho Hau Wah was among those attending the reception.

