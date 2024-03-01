China launches high-orbit internet services satellite
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a high-orbit internet services satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 29, 2024. The satellite was launched at 9:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Xiao Xinjiang/Xinhua)
XICHANG, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent a high-orbit internet services satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
The satellite was launched at 9:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
The launch was the 510th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a high-orbit internet services satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 29, 2024. The satellite was launched at 9:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Xiao Xinjiang/Xinhua)
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a high-orbit internet services satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 29, 2024. The satellite was launched at 9:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Xiao Xinjiang/Xinhua)
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a high-orbit internet services satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 29, 2024. The satellite was launched at 9:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Xiao Xinjiang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scientists tackle urban light pollution using satellite SDGSAT-1
- Scientists invent new algorithm to improve aerosol monitoring on China's FY-4A satellite
- Experts see broad prospects for China-Brazil aerospace cooperation
- China plans to launch two test satellites into lunar orbit
- China launches Geely-02 satellites
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.