China launches Geely-02 satellites

Xinhua) 13:34, February 04, 2024

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying 11 Geely-02 constellation satellites blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by Xiao Xinjiang/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday sent a group of 11 satellites into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province.

Carried by a Long March-2C carrier rocket, the 11 Geely-02 constellation satellites took off at 7:37 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, and entered the preset orbit.

This was the 508th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

Saturday's mission saw a Long March-2C rocket carry the largest number of satellites since the vehicle was put into operation.

The Long March-2C carrier rocket was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, which is affiliated with the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

It is a type of liquid launch vehicle capable of launching a single satellite, multiple satellites and satellite constellations in various configurations.

The Geely-02 constellation satellites can serve global users by providing integrated communication, navigation and remote sensing technologies, supporting fields such as automated driving and intelligent network connection.

