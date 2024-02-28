Home>>
Hong Kong to adopt fiscal consolidation strategy in new budget
(Xinhua) 13:14, February 28, 2024
HONG KONG, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will take a fiscal consolidation strategy in the new financial year, said Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government while delivering the 2024-25 budget on Wednesday.
Chan said the decision was made upon a full and thorough evaluation, and it is aimed to narrow Hong Kong's fiscal deficit progressively towards achieving the goal of restoring fiscal balance.
