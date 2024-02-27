Home>>
Tang Hongbo becomes Chinese astronaut with longest spaceflight time
(Xinhua) 09:26, February 27, 2024
This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronaut Tang Hongbo (L) opening the hatch of space station lab module Wentian's airlock cabin. (Xinhua/Li Jie)
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Tang Hongbo, a crew member on China's space station, has become the Chinese astronaut with the most spaceflight time, with a total of 215 days in orbit as of Monday.
Tang was launched into space via the Shenzhou-17 spaceship, together with Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin, on Oct. 26, 2023.
He completed a 92-day manned mission in 2021 via the Shenzhou-12 spaceship.
Of the 20 Chinese astronauts on the country's space missions, Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong have also racked up in-orbit stays of more than 200 days.
Photos
