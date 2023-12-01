Feature: Chinese astronauts encourage youth in Hong Kong to pursue dreams

HONG KONG, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Members of a visiting delegation of China's manned space program, who have met with hundreds of university teachers and students in Hong Kong, encouraged young people to pursue their dreams persistently.

The delegation, in separate groups, visited the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) on Thursday and briefed on the latest developments in China's aerospace technology.

Both universities have contributed wisdom to the country's exploration of the mysteries of the universe. Hong Kong has also gained greater opportunities in the development of the country's space industry.

A PolyU student asked Shenzhou-12 astronaut Liu Boming "how not to give up" the pursuit of dreams as the astronaut selection process is highly competitive.

"When you have a clear goal, all the rest to do is persistence," Liu said.

At the HKUST, Shenzhou-15 astronaut Zhang Lu talked about one thing that all the Chinese astronauts have done in space -- looking for the motherland and their respective hometowns through the porthole.

"Why do we love our nation and our hometown?" Zhang believes that a strong nation enables its people to better realize their dreams, and hometown is often the birthplace marking the start of one's life.

"All of us astronauts are working hard to renew China's height and climb to the peak of science and technology," he said.

"In the past, it was out of reach when Hong Kong children said they wanted to become astronauts, but today, it is a dream that can be realized," Christine Choi, secretary for education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said, encouraging young people in Hong Kong to further develop their potential and actively participate in national scientific research and aerospace development.

Xu Weifan, a PhD student from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering of HKUST, said the interaction with Chinese astronauts inspired him to make further contributions to the national space development while realizing his own dream in the efforts.

PolyU PhD student Chen Long expressed the hope that he will have the opportunity to become a payload expert and do research at the space station in the future.

Shenzhou-13 astronaut Wang Yaping, Shenzhou-14 astronaut Chen Dong, and other members of the delegation also participated in the activities.

The delegation is on a six-day visit to the Hong Kong and Macao SARs from Tuesday to Sunday at the invitation of the SAR governments.

