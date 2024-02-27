Home>>
China provides legal aid to migrant workers in 480,000 cases in 2023
(Xinhua) 09:19, February 27, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's legal aid agencies nationwide handled 480,000 cases related to legal assistance for migrant workers in 2023, the Ministry of Justice said on Monday.
Over the past year, legal aid agencies helped 540,000 migrant workers recover a total of 6.8 billion yuan (956.7 million U.S. dollars) in unpaid wages, which has effectively safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of migrant workers.
Nearly 1 million legal service centers and stations across the country have made legal services more accessible to migrant workers, according to the ministry.
