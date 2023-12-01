State Councilor stresses clearing wage arrears for migrant workers

Xinhua) 11:28, December 01, 2023

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin speaks at a national teleconference on clearing wage arrears for migrant workers, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin on Thursday pledged to make more efforts to clear the wage arrears of migrant workers and effectively safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Speaking at a national teleconference on the subject, Shen said that the payment of migrant workers on time and in full must be ensured.

The beginning and end of each year are the periods when wage arrears are prone to occur, and authorities should uphold a people-centered approach to ensure the quick settlement of cases, Shen said, vowing to severely punish violations of the related laws and regulations.

Efforts should also be made to increase the relief provided to migrant workers in need and improve the long-term mechanism to completely eliminate the problem of wage arrears, Shen said.

