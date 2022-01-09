Migrant workers' life in east China's Huzhou
Labour union staff make lanterns with migrant workers and their children at a cosmetics company in Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2022. The labour union of Wuxing District in Huzhou lately organized a series of activities for migrant workers as the Spring Festival is drawing near. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)
Workers pose for group photos with Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", at a cosmetics company in Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2022. The labour union of Wuxing District in Huzhou lately organized a series of activities for migrant workers as the Spring Festival is drawing near. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)
Doctors give free clinical treatment to migrant workers at a cosmetics company in Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2022. The labour union of Wuxing District in Huzhou lately organized a series of activities for migrant workers as the Spring Festival is drawing near. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)
A labour union staff member delivers Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", to a worker at a cosmetics company in Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2022. The labour union of Wuxing District in Huzhou lately organized a series of activities for migrant workers as the Spring Festival is drawing near. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)
