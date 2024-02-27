Maryam Nawaz Sharif elected as 1st female chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab

Xinhua) 08:40, February 27, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif (R) takes the oath as chief minister for Pakistan's eastern Punjab province in Lahore, Pakistan, Feb. 26, 2024. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, was elected on Monday as the first female chief minister for Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, Speaker of the provincial assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad announced. (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz/Handout via Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Maryam Nawaz Sharif, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, was elected on Monday as the first female chief minister for Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, Speaker of the provincial assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad announced.

Maryam, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, secured 220 votes against zero votes received by Aftab Ahmad Khan, a candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council, said the speaker.

Khan and his party members walked out of the assembly session and boycotted the voting process after he was not allowed to discuss some issues related to reserved seats.

Maryam, 50, is also the first female chief minister of any province of Pakistan since the South Asian country's independence in 1947.

Maryam was elected chief minister following Pakistan's general elections for the National Assembly or the lower house of the parliament and provincial assemblies held on Feb. 8.

Following her election, Maryam addressed the assembly session and vowed to increase development projects, bring health and agricultural reforms, and facilitate doing business by establishing a one-window policy.

