Eurasian Economic Summit highlights China' growing role in building better world for all

Xinhua) 10:25, February 24, 2024

Zahari Zahariev, chairman of the Bulgaria National Association for the Belt and Road, speaks at the 27th Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul, Trkiye, Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo by Safar Rajabov/Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 27th Eurasian Economic Summit, which ended on Thursday in Trkiye's cultural and financial hub of Istanbul, highlighted China's growing role in building a better world for all.

"It is impossible to talk about international relations in the 21st century without paying tribute to China's special role in building a new, much more functional and much more secure international relations," Zahari Zahariev, chairman of the Bulgaria National Association for the Belt and Road, told Xinhua after his speech at the summit.

Zahariev said that over the past decade, China has been contributing to laying the foundations for a world civilization through inclusive initiatives based on the principle of win-win.

"We are living in a very transitional period. There are many risks confronting the future of mankind," Zahariev said, noting China has been struggling to create a better world for all.

Speakers and participants at the summit's panels praised the BRI, which is marking its 11th anniversary.

Vladimir Norov, former foreign minister of Uzbekistan and former secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), especially praised China's transportation projects, which connect Asia with Europe.

Such projects have been creating significant economic growth and sustainable development for many countries, he said.

Speaking at a panel titled "Longing for Peace: Belt and Road Is 11 Years Old," Norov also noted that China's initiatives will help to solve global problems like climate change, food security and poverty.

Liu Gang, president of the Xinhua Institute, a Chinese think tank, said over the past 10-plus years, the BRI, spanning diverse civilizations, cultures, social systems and development stages, has forged new paths for interactions among countries.

"It has constructed a new framework for international cooperation, seeking the widest possible converging interests for the shared development of humanity," Liu said.

Two research reports presented by the Xinhua Institute, namely "The Belt and Road Development Studies -- A Synergy Approach to Global Development" and "For a Better World -- Looking at the Past Decade of Jointly Pursuing the Belt and Road Initiative from a Human Rights Perspective," were well received by experts and scholars at the summit.

Organized by the Istanbul-based Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation, the two-day summit attracted more than 300 political figures, diplomats, academics and business people from around 40 countries.

Themed "From Crises to Stability, Building an Inclusive World," the summit aimed to address global issues such as peace, climate change, water supply and artificial intelligence.

