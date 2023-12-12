China holds Central Economic Work Conference

Xinhua) 18:54, December 12, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The annual Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday as Chinese leaders decided priorities for the economic work in 2024.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the conference.

