Enchanting sunset, moonlit splendor at Cangshan Mountain

People's Daily Online) 16:57, February 21, 2024

As the moon hangs above, the snow-capped peaks of Cangshan Mountain are embraced by the radiance of the setting sun. (Photo/Yang Muhua)

Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture are well-known tourist destinations in southwest China's Yunnan Province. While many visitors are familiar with the picturesque views of Cangshan Mountain from the shores of Erhai Lake, fewer know about the breathtaking landscapes on the mountain's backside.

On Feb. 18, a photographer captured a stunning image of Cangshan Mountain and the moon in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County. The setting sun bathed the snow-covered peaks of the mountain in a golden glow, creating a mesmerizing sight. Meanwhile, the moon gracefully hung above the peaks, adding to the magnificence of the scene.

