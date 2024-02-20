North China wetland sees more endangered migratory birds

Xinhua) 09:15, February 20, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Over 300 oriental white storks, a species under first-class national protection, recently arrived at Nandagang wetland in Hebei Province, north China, tripling the number observed in the same period last year, according to the wetland's management office.

Listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, oriental white storks have strict requirements for their living environment. Only wetlands with abundant food, ample water sources and a high-quality ecological environment can become their habitats.

Nandagang wetland in Cangzhou City is an important stopover and breeding site along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. Over recent years, a natural wetland ecosystem consisting of water bodies, shallows, and habitat islands have all been gradually restored.

Due to improved ecological conditions, more than 100,000 migratory birds were monitored in Nandagang wetland in 2023, compared to 20,000 in 2019.

As the peak of the spring migration approaches, the wetland will strengthen daily patrols and monitoring through a combination of AI technology and man power to ensure the safe migration and breeding of the birds, said Meng Zhaolei, director of the Nandagang wetland and bird nature reserve management office.

