Trending in China | Linglong porcelain
(People's Daily App) 16:25, February 19, 2024
Linglong porcelain from Jingdezhen, East China's Jiangxi Province, well known as a "porcelain inlaid with glass," is world famous for its exquisite carving patterns. To make linglong porcelain, grain-sized holes are hollowed out in the thin roughcast and covered with several layers of glaze. The process requires a high level of craftsmanship, which is why linglong porcelain is so rare.
