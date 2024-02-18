Home>>
China sees over 13 mln entry-exit trips during Spring Festival holiday
14:34, February 18, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China saw around 13.52 million inbound and outbound trips during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday that ended Saturday, marking a 2.8-fold increase from the same holiday period last year, according to the National Immigration Administration.
Border inspection agencies across China handled a daily average of about 1.69 million inbound and outbound trips during the period, the administration said.
The total entry-exit trips during the holiday returned to 90 percent of the level in 2019, according to the administration.
