China sees over 13 mln entry-exit trips during Spring Festival holiday

February 18, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China saw around 13.52 million inbound and outbound trips during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday that ended Saturday, marking a 2.8-fold increase from the same holiday period last year, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Border inspection agencies across China handled a daily average of about 1.69 million inbound and outbound trips during the period, the administration said.

The total entry-exit trips during the holiday returned to 90 percent of the level in 2019, according to the administration.

