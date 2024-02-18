Interview: China's green energy transition inspires countries worldwide: UNDP chief

Xinhua) 13:34, February 18, 2024

DUBAI, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's green energy transitions will contribute to the global fight against climate change and inspire other countries toward green transition, said Achim Steiner, head of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in a recent interview with Xinhua.

In the interview during the 11th World Governments Summit recently held in Dubai, the UNDP administrator said China's development has been remarkable in so many respects, including poverty alleviation, and its investments in technology and the green transition.

"It is addressing some of the legacies of its rapid industrialization, the air pollution, and the cleaning up of water systems."

China has made major commitments that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, noted Steiner.

"These transitions will enable China to be both a contributor to a global response to climate change, but also with its technologies and policies will help many other countries including many developing countries to pivot forward into a green transition strategy."

Also in the interview, Steiner highlighted China as the backbone of the international economic recovery.

His assessment comes as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects global growth to stay at 3.1 percent in 2024 and rise to 3.2 percent in 2025 while forecasting the Chinese economy to expand by 4.6 percent this year.

"The outlook on the global economy is in part also premised on China's own economic development."

He noted that although there are many factors influencing China's recovery in terms of GDP growth, the Chinese economy is looking positive at the moment and the UNDP remains optimistic that a recovery path is on its way.

UNDP works in about 170 countries and territories, helping to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities and exclusion, and build resilience so countries can sustain progress.

As the UN's development agency, UNDP plays a critical role in helping countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We see great potential for our future collaboration in China with the SDGs, including on the SDG innovation hubs that China is establishing and where we are collaborating."

Asked about his priorities for UNDP in 2024, Steiner said the challenge of climate change remains a centerpiece of UNDP's work.

The 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) is planned to take place in Brazil between Nov. 10 and 21, 2025.

"We are today committed to working with countries across the world towards the Conference of the Parties next year in Brazil, when countries will present their new nationally determined contributions and national climate plans," he said.

