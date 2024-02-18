China delivers comfortable victories at Busan table tennis team worlds

February 18, 2024

BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Defending champions China showcased their prowess by winning their second consecutive group matches in both the women's and men's events without losing a single game at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals on Saturday.

The Chinese women's team easily defeated Uzbekistan 3-0, while the men's team achieved a similar victory against Cuba.

After a closely contested 3-2 win over India on the opening day, the Chinese women's team reasserted their dominance with a convincing win.

World No. 4 Wang Manyu gave the defending champions a strong start with an 11-5, 11-6, 11-0 victory over Markhabo Magdieva.

"I just went for point by point," Wang said regarding her decisive win in the third game.

Third-ranked Chen Meng got China rolling after cruising past Rimma Gufranova 11-6, 11-1, 11-4.

Chen Xingtong, ranked sixth in the world, dispatched chopper Rozalina Khadjieva 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 to close out China's second win in as many matches.

World No. 11 Adriana Diaz scored two points in a losing cause for Puerto Rico in its first match in the Busan tournament, as Italy's three players all chipped in to inflict a 3-2 loss for their opponents.

The tournament's opening ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon, featuring artistic performances which blended traditional and modern elements.

"The year 2024 promises to be extraordinary for table tennis, with more events than ever before. A new chapter unfolds - one filled with anticipation, excitement, and the promise of incredible moments that will define this era of our sport. And it all starts right here in Busan," said ITTF president Petra Sorling in her speech at the opening ceremony.

Following the opening ceremony, South Korea's Shin Yu-bin, Jeon Ji-hee, and Lee Zi-on led their team to a straight-set victory over Malaysia.

Japan continued their strong performance by defeating Iran 3-0, with Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong of China also securing their second consecutive wins.

On the men's side, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun and Ma Long combined to help China triumph in straight sets.

Wang came out of the gate with an 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 win against Andy Pereira.

Competing in his first match in Busan, Liang withstood an early charge from Jorge Campos, winning the first two games 12-10, 12-10 against his Cuban rival. The fourth-ranked Chinese paddler upped his form from there, clinching an 11-3 victory in the third game to seal the deal.

"I was a little nervous in the first two games," admitted Liang. "I handled some key points well, and then I got better."

Ma added to China's superior position by conquering Adrian Perez 11-5, 11-2, 11-5.

With only two players to send to the court following Quadri Aruna's withdrawal from the tournament, Nigeria was unable to mount any pressure on Chinese Taipei, who pulled off a 3-0 victory.

After Kao Cheng-jui and Lin Yun-ju established a 2-0 lead for Chinese Taipei, the absent Aruna was ruled to lose his duel to veteran Chuang Chih-yuan, meaning a straight-set win for Chinese Taipei.

Japan, who enjoyed a walkover in its opening day action after Nigeria withdrew from their clash, got past the Czech Republic 3-0. South Korea, France, Sweden and Germany also extended their winning streaks in Busan.

The championships, held from February 16-25 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, mark the first time South Korea has hosted the World Table Tennis Championships.

