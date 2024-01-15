China takes home all five golds from WTT Star Contender Doha

Xinhua) 10:39, January 15, 2024

DOHA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China claimed five titles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Doha, the first leg of the 2024 WTT Series which concluded here on Saturday.

After winning the men's and women's doubles golds on Friday, the table tennis powerhouses secured all berths in the men's and women's singles and mixed doubles semifinals.

In Saturday's women's singles final, Sun Yingsha edged past Chen Meng 4-1 to stand on top of the podium. The men's singles title went to Wang Chuqin, who defeated Lin Shidong 4-2.

Sun and Wang were also crowned the champions of mixed doubles following a 3-2 victory over Lin Shidong and Kuai Man.

"Winning the first tournament of the new year marks a good start. All three matches today were challenging, especially the mixed doubles final, and we still have much to improve," said Sun.

"I can feel that Lin and Kuai have made big progress recently. Both of them were in excellent form during the tournament. Luckily, Sun and I did not give up," added Wang.

