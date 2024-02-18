China continues winning streak at Busan table tennis team worlds

Xinhua) 11:15, February 18, 2024

Ma Long of China serves to Adrian Perez of Cuba during the men's team Group 1 match between China and Cuba at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's women's and men's teams sailed to their second consecutive wins in the group stage at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals here on Saturday.

China brushed aside Uzbekistan 3-0 in the women's event, and swept Cuba with the same score in the men's match.

Following its unexpected scare in a 3-2 opening day victory over India, Chinese female paddlers restated their dominance en route to an overwhelming victory.

World No. 4 Wang Manyu handed the defending champions a flying start with an 11-5, 11-6, 11-0 win against Markhabo Magdieva.

Wang, who scored two points in Friday's narrow win against India, said it helped better fit her team into major tournaments like the World Championships in terms of the mentality, game atmosphere and space of the venue.

Talking about the score of 11-0 in the third game, Wang said, "I just went for point by point."

Third-ranked Chen Meng got China rolling after cruising past Rimma Gufranova 11-6, 11-1, 11-4.

"As my opponent today is not quite strong, I feel my focus on the game is fine," commented Chen.

Chen Xingtong embraced her debut in Busan as well. The world No. 6 dispatched chopper Rozalina Khadjieva 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 to close out China's second win in as many matches.

"Facing a special style of play in my first match here, I think it's a bit challenging for me, so I'm satisfied with the way that I played today," Chen Xingtong remarked.

On the men's side, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun and Ma Long combined to help China triumph in straight sets without dropping a game.

Wang came out of the gate with an 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 win against Andy Pereira.

Competing in his first match in Busan, Liang withstood an early charge from Jorge Campos, winning the first two games 12-10, 12-10 against his Cuban rival. The fourth-ranked Chinese paddler upped his form from there, clinching an 11-3 victory in the third game to seal the deal.

"I was a little nervous in the first two games," admitted Liang. "I handled some key points well, and then I got better."

Ma added to China's superior position by conquering Adrian Perez 11-5, 11-2, 11-5.

"As Cuba is a relatively unfamiliar opponent, we just focus on our own play," the Olympic champion explained.

Aiming to claim a record-extending 23rd title in both categories in Busan, China will square off against Spain in the women's group match, and Hungary in the men's event on Sunday.

Chen Meng of China returns the ball to Rimma Gufranova of Uzbekistan during the women's team Group 1 match between China and Uzbekistan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Chen Xingtong of China returns the ball to Rozalina Khadjieva of Uzbekistan during the women's team Group 1 match between China and Uzbekistan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Rimma Gufranova of Uzbekistan returns the ball to Chen Meng of China during the women's team Group 1 match between China and Uzbekistan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Ma Long of China hits a return to Adrian Perez of Cuba during the men's team Group 1 match between China and Cuba at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Ma Long of China hits a return to Adrian Perez of Cuba during the men's team Group 1 match between China and Cuba at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Chen Meng of China returns the ball to Rimma Gufranova of Uzbekistan during the women's team Group 1 match between China and Uzbekistan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Wang Manyu of China returns the ball to Markhabo Magdieva of Uzbekistan during the women's team Group 1 match between China and Uzbekistan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Chen Xingtong of China returns the ball to Rozalina Khadjieva of Uzbekistan during the women's team Group 1 match between China and Uzbekistan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Sun Yingsha of China looks on before the women's team Group 1 match between China and Uzbekistan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Jorge Campos of Cuba hits a return to Liang Jingkun of China during the men's team Group 1 match between China and Cuba at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return to Andy Pereira of Cuba during the men's team Group 1 match between China and Cuba at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return to Andy Pereira of Cuba during the men's team Group 1 match between China and Cuba at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Liang Jingkun of China serves to Jorge Campos of Cuba during the men's team Group 1 match between China and Cuba at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Adrian Perez of Cuba reacts in the match against Ma Long of China during the men's team Group 1 match between China and Cuba at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Andy Pereira of Cuba hits a return to Wang Chuqin of China during the men's team Group 1 match between China and Cuba at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Liang Jingkun (front) of China waits before his match against Jorge Campos of Cuba during the men's team Group 1 match between China and Cuba at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)