Team China takes training session ahead of ITTF World Team Championships Finals
(Xinhua) 09:37, February 16, 2024
Team China's player Wang Chuqin attends a training session ahead of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. The event will be staged here from Feb. 16 to 25. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
