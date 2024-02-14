People across China enjoy festive events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 09:40, February 14, 2024

Actors perform dance during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 12, 2024.

People visit Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2024.

Tourists visit a temple fair in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2024.

Actors perform lion dance at a cultural scenic spot in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 13, 2024.

Children in festive costume pose for a photo at the Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 12, 2024.

People look at lanterns at a scenic spot in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2024.

People visit a lantern fair in Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 12, 2024.

People watch dragon dance at Nanchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 12, 2024.

An artist performs fire-breathing at a temple fair in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2024 shows a lantern fair in Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province.

A boy holding a dragon-shaped lantern watches a show at a Spring Festival temple fair in Yancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 12, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2024 shows a performance show celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Boys taste snacks at a stall in Zhifu District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 13, 2024.

People interact with interact with actors of wooden-bench dragon dance in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 12, 2024.

A tourist buys a dragon-shaped hat at a fair in Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 13, 2024.

Tourists enjoy themselves at a coastal scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 13, 2024.

Tourists watch a parade of penguins at the Harbin Polarpark in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2024.

People watch a dragon dance performance on the Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 13, 2024 shows people touring along the Dongguan Street in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 13, 2024 shows tourists enjoying flowers at a scenic area of Linhai City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

People participate in a Spring Festival event at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2024.

People visit the Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2024.

A child tries to blow a sugar figure on the Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2024.

A child plays a drum during a Spring Festival event at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2024.

People watch a dragon and lion dance performance at Ningxia Science and Technology Museum in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2024.

Tourists visit the Chongqing Museum of Natural History in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2024.

