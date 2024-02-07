U.S. experts urge courage, strength in U.S.-China relations

16:43, February 07, 2024 By Yang Shilong, Xing Yue ( Xinhua

NEW YORK, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Courage and strength,as exemplified by the Year of the Dragon, are much needed to further improve U.S.-China ties, the world's most important bilateral relationship, U.S. experts have said.

"Evolution, improvement, rejuvenated beginnings and a foundation for long-term success (that the Year of the Dragon represents) is exactly what the U.S.-China relations need," said Jan Berris, vice president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR), at a reception early this week in New York in celebration of the Year of the Dragon, which begins on Feb. 10.

People are glad to see that the U.S.-China relationship has improved following the San Francisco summit in November between the two heads of state, said Berris.

"But the thawing that is currently taking place in relationship will just melt into a pool of stagnant water unless we all undertake and make a pledge to do the hard work that it is going to take to evolve, improve and rejuvenate and set a foundation for long-term success," said Berris, who has witnessed a series of events that made history for China-U.S. relations, including Ping-Pong Diplomacy.

Noting that U.S.-China relations have witnessed "some difficulty, to say the least" last year, NCUSCR President Stephen Orlins said that the San Francisco summit has "put the relationship on the path to benefiting the people of the United States and the people of China."

"To have further improvements, our countries need to act in the spirit of the dragon with courage and strength. If we do, the Year of the Dragon will be a year of peace, prosperity and vitality," said Orlins, first in Mandarin, then in English.

For Edward Mermelstein, New York City's Commissioner for International Affairs, "New York City-China relations have always been good and will only get better."

The city, home to the largest Chinese diaspora in the United States, has engaged in "productive dialogues" with Chinese partners, including Guangdong Province, to further strengthen economic, cultural and educational ties with China, said Mermelstein.

"The Lunar New Year offers us an opportunity to gather with friends and family enjoying the rich flavors of Chinese cuisine and to honor the traditions that unite us all. It is a time to reflect on our shared values of resilience and hope, which the Year of the Dragon embodies," said Mermelstein.

At another event held in mid-January by the Chinese Consulate General in New York commemorating the 45th Anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic relations, Orlins said shared interests and responsibilities bonded the United States and China together 45 years ago and remain fundamental in the world's most crucial bilateral relationship today.

Sharing his personal experiences during then Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping's visit to the United States in 1979, Orlins said both the United States and China should embrace the wisdom of the older generation of leaders who worked well together.

Noel Lateef, president of the Foreign Policy Association, examined both nations' significant roles at critical moments in global history and their shared responsibility in maintaining global peace and stability.

Lateef announced that his organization would host a series of conferences on U.S.-China relations this year to foster mutual respect and trust between the two countries.

Susan Elliott, president and CEO of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, highlighted the pivotal moment in 1979 when then U.S. President Jimmy Carter facilitated normalizing relations with China.

She noted that the San Francisco summit resulted in over 20 deliverables and was "a really positive step in the right direction."

