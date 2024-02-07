Chinese vice premier meets with senior U.S. Treasury official

Xinhua) 08:15, February 07, 2024

He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, meets with a delegation led by Jay Shambaugh, under secretary for international affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, met with a delegation led by Jay Shambaugh, under secretary for international affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, on Tuesday in Beijing.

He Lifeng noted that the two sides should work together to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state at the San Francisco meeting, continue to make good use of the working group channel, deepen exchanges and cooperation, build up consensus, stabilize and develop China-U.S. economic relations, and bring more benefits to the enterprises and people of the two countries.

Shambaugh is in China to attend the third meeting of the China-U.S. economic working group.

Under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, the China-U.S. economic working group is an economic exchange mechanism established with the joint promotion of the two countries' lead persons overseeing economic and trade affairs and led by vice-ministerial officials from China's Ministry of Finance and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

