Chinese youth art troupe visits Los Angeles for cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 14:55, February 06, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The art troupe of the High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China (RDFZ) presented art performances and had exchanges with American students and teachers during a visit to a school in Los Angeles on Monday.

The art troupe, consisting of about 80 students from RDFZ, performed dances, martial arts, string quartet, and aerobics at the auditorium of the International Studies Learning Center in South Gate, Southern California.

Addressing the event, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun said the future of China-U.S. relations lies in the youth, expressing his hope that young people of the two nations will have conversations and interactions and serve as goodwill ambassadors between the two countries and two peoples.

Cynthia Gasporra, a teacher at the learning center, told Xinhua she was deeply impressed by the Chinese students' performances.

"They (the Chinese students) are well trained," she said, adding that the more the two peoples are exposed to each other's culture, the better they understand each other.

Gasporra said she hopes to see more exchanges among young people of the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation and friendship.

Los Angeles is the first stop of the RDFZ art troupe's visit to the United States from Feb. 3 to 14. The troupe will also visit the U.S. cities of Minneapolis, Muscatine and Chicago.

