China slams blatant collusion of U.S. officials with anti-China rioters

Xinhua) 13:10, February 07, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said China deplores and firmly opposes the blatant action of U.S. senior officials involving themselves with anti-China rioters who have fled Hong Kong.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink's recent meeting with four anti-China rioters who have fled overseas.

"These rioters are suspected of endangering national security," Wang told a regular news briefing.

The Hong Kong police issued arrest warrants in accordance with the law. This is necessary and legitimate and in line with the international law and customary practice, said Wang.

National security legislation of the United States are applied extraterritorially as well. By bolstering the rioters from Hong Kong, the United States is not only trampling the principle of the rule of law but also laying bare its long-standing double standards on human rights and the rule of law, he added.

Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs that brook no external interference, said Wang, adding that China urges the United States to reflect on what it has done and fully respect China's sovereignty and rule of law in Hong Kong.

The United States should not become a haven for criminals. China has firm resolve to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, said Wang, adding that any attempt to meddle in Hong Kong affairs and undermine the rule of law in Hong Kong will be met with China's resolute response.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)