Feature: Students in Myanmar studying Chinese celebrate Spring Festival

February 07, 2024

YANGON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cheng Cheng, a 9-year-old student learning Chinese in Myanmar's Yangon, captivated the attention of participants at the National Theater of Yangon as he performed dances with his friends.

"I feel happy. I performed pop dances in the event," Cheng Cheng shared with Xinhua on Sunday, saying that he had also participated in the Spring Festival celebrations in previous years.

"I'm in Year four. My favorite thing about the Spring Festival is receiving red envelopes," said the Chinese boy in Myanmar, who attended the New Year celebration with his mother.

At the national theater, about 800 students showcased various performances, including traditional Chinese, Myanmar, and English dances, songs, and model shows to mark the Spring Festival.

Eleven-year-old Myat Oo Zaw, one of the participating students, expressed his joy, saying, "I'm really happy. Various kinds of dances were included in the performances."

"My favorite aspect of Chinese culture is treating elders with respect. Receiving red envelopes is my favorite part of the New Year," added Myat Oo Zaw.

When asked about celebrating the New Year with his family, Myat Oo Zaw said, "We will go out. We will visit playgrounds and have New Year's Eve dinner together."

Chi Ca Co, 6, also participated in a model show with her friends on the grand stage of the theater. "I'm happy. My school is Bowen. I enjoy eating foods during the New Year," the little girl, accompanied by her mother, told Xinhua.

Fifth-grader Zang Shunyuan expressed her happiness when participating in the event, saying, "I had the chance to learn about China's 5,000-year history. I also enjoyed watching Chinese dances. This will be a happy memory as we grow older."

"I love Chinese dress, foods and culture. At home for the New Year, we will have pig roast," added the 12-year-old girl.

Eight-year-old Ngwe Oo Khin, accompanied by her father, visited the event. She performed Chinese dances during the event. "I'm really happy. I performed Chinese dances. I also enjoy taking photos," the second-grader said enthusiastically.

Her father, Zaw Win Aung, a 47-year-old overseas Chinese, explained, "I brought my daughter here to gain experience of performing on a big stage and to help her understand more about Chinese culture."

"It's crucial to pass down our cultural heritage to the younger generation. I teach my children how to perform our traditions," Zaw Win Aung said.

Song Le, a director from the Bowen International Chinese Language School in Myanmar, said, "Students ranging from 3.5 years old to 18 years old participated in the event."

"Chinese New Year is the biggest celebration for the Chinese community, much like the Thingyan Water Festival for the people of Myanmar," he noted. "We organized the event to provide our students and participants with an immersive experience of Chinese culture," he added.

The celebrations attracted over 1,200 participants, including students, teachers, volunteers, parents and media personnel.

