Egyptian president meets Blinken on Gaza crisis

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (R, Front) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L, Front) in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 6, 2024. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians on Tuesday, the Egyptian presidency said. (Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)

CAIRO, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians on Tuesday, the Egyptian presidency said.

Blinken, who arrived in Cairo as part of a regional tour to consolidate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, also expressed U.S. support for the strategic partnership with Egypt and its role in promoting peace and stability in the region, presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said in a statement.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and intelligence chief Abbas Kamel attended the meeting, which also addressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue that ensures lasting stability, Fahmy said.

Blinken praised Egypt's efforts to promote stability in the region, adding the U.S. is keen on continuing coordination with Egypt to prevent the conflict in Gaza from expanding.

Sisi highlighted Egypt's efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza in cooperation with the United Nations and other relief agencies, and stressed the importance of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Blinken's visit to Cairo followed a stop in Saudi Arabia on Monday. He is also expected to visit Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank during his tour.

