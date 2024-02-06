Death toll of Palestinians in Gaza rises to 27,478: ministry

Xinhua) 09:50, February 06, 2024

People gather around a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Feb. 5, 2024. The death toll of Palestinians killed from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 27,478, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

GAZA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The death toll of Palestinians killed from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 27,478, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday.

During the past 24 hours, at least 113 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks in various places in the Gaza Strip, raising the total number of deaths to 27,478, the ministry said in a press statement.

The ministry added that with heavy Israeli bombardment and the lack of civil defense and ambulance crews, some victims are still under the rubble.

Meanwhile, the number of wounded people has also risen to 66,835 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, the ministry explained.

People mourn victims at a hospital after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People gather in front of a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People inspect a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

An injured man is seen at a hospital after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

An injured girl is seen at a hospital after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People gather around a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

