Jordanian, French FMs urge continued support to UNRWA as humanitarian condition worsens in Gaza

Xinhua) 08:54, February 05, 2024

AMMAN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday stressed the importance of the international community's continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), saying it plays an indispensable role in assisting Palestinian refugees, especially in the war-torn Gaza.

The Jordanian minister made the remarks at a meeting in Amman with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, during which the two sides discussed efforts to achieve a complete ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the protection of civilians, and deliver sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid throughout the region, according to a statement by the ministry.

The Jordanian minister praised France's supportive stance for the two-state solution, and expressed appreciation for France's continued support for the UNRWA, especially under the current circumstance.

For his part, the French minister stressed that the UNRWA plays a crucial and essential role in Gaza, particularly as the humanitarian situation worsens in Gaza, noting that France has not halted its support for the organization.

A number of UNRWA donors, including Canada, Australia, Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Japan, Austria and Romania, have recently joined the United States in pausing funding for UNRWA after Israel accused several employees of the agency of involvement in the attack of Gaza-ruling Hamas on southern Israel on Oct. 7 last year.

Given the serious accusations leveled against the UNRWA, the agency must demonstrate the highest level of transparency, Sejourne said, adding France welcomes the immediate measures taken by the agency, and now awaits the results of the investigation to ensure full confidence in its operations.

