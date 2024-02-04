Over 800 officials from U.S., Britain, Europe unite to protest Israel policies

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Over 800 officials in the United States, Britain, and the European Union (EU) issued a public letter expressing dissent against their governments' backing of Israel in the Gaza conflict, the New York Times reported.

Current and former officials who are organizing or supporting the effort said the letter is "the first instance of officials in allied nations across the Atlantic coming together to openly criticize their governments over the war," said the U.S.-based media outlet on Friday.

According to a copy obtained by The New York Times on Thursday, the letter expressed the officials' concern, who said "Our governments' current policies weaken their moral standing and undermine their ability to stand up for freedom, justice and human rights globally."

"There is a plausible risk that our governments' policies are contributing to grave violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes, and even ethnic cleansing or genocide," read the letter.

The signers, according to the report, said that they have tried to raise concerns through internal channels but have been ignored.

According to the report, about 80 of the signers are affiliated with American agencies, with the State Department constituting the largest group. Among the signers, the most represented governing authority is the collective EU institutions, followed by the Netherlands and the United States.

