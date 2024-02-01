China ready to work with all parties to hold int'l peace conference on Palestinian question: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:46, February 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with all parties to hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible, formulate a concrete timetable and roadmap for the implementation of the two-state solution and support Palestine and Israel in resuming peace talks soon, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a related query at a daily news briefing.

China has called for an international peace conference on the Palestinian question on multiple occasions for some time. After the latest Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out, China submitted to the UN Security Council the Position Paper of the People's Republic of China on Resolving the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict and once again called for an international peace conference at an early date, Wang said.

China's proposal is increasingly recognized in the international community, the spokesperson said.

China stands ready to work with all parties to hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible, formulate a concrete timetable and roadmap for the implementation of the two-state solution and support Palestine and Israel in resuming peace talks soon for the ultimate peaceful and harmonious coexistence between Palestine and Israel, and between the Arabs and Jews, he added.

