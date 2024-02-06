"Slow trains" facilitate people's shopping for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in NW China's Gansu

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2024 shows passengers aboard the train No. 7503 in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

LONGXI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The pair of "slow trains" No. 7503 and No. 7504 run between Tianshui and Longxi in Gansu. Local residents are now taking them to travel between their towns and the urban areas to shop for goods in preparation of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival.

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2024 shows passengers boarding the train No. 7503 at the Tianshui Railway Station in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2024 shows passengers about to board the train No. 7503 in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Train conductor Liu Qiumei checks the luggage rack on the train No. 7503 in northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2024 shows passengers on their way home after shopping aboard the train No. 7503 in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Passengers show their newly bought festive food on the train No. 7503 in northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2024 shows passengers on their way home after shopping aboard the train No. 7503 in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A child shows a newly bought scarf aboard the train No. 7503 in northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2024 shows passengers on their way home after shopping aboard the train No. 7503 in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

