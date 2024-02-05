Home>>
In pics: Picturesque misty scenery of tea gardens in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 10:15, February 05, 2024
|Photo shows the captivating scenery of a tea garden shrouded in morning mist in Simao district, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Han Xuehai)
Morning mist recently shrouded eco-friendly tea gardens in Simao district, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, transforming the landscape into a dream-like wonderland.
In recent years, Pu'er has promoted the high-quality development of the tea industry by implementing strategies such as the construction of eco-friendly tea gardens and the integrated development of tea and tourism.
In 2023, the city's tea planting area reached 2.09 million mu (139,333 hectares), and its total tea output hit 152,000 tonnes, with output worth 45 billion yuan ($6.3 billion) in the tea industry, up 14.66 percent year on year.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Farmers collect tea leaves in Wuzhishan, China's Hainan
- Tea plantation revitalizes SW China coal town
- Chinese new-style tea brewing global appeal via overseas expansion
- Tea from Xiaogan, C China's Hubei enjoys popularity along Belt and Road
- Xingye in S China's Guangxi paves way toward prosperity through tea industry
- Liubao tea industry thriving in Wuzhou, S China
- New-style tea beverages brew new consumption trend
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.