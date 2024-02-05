In pics: Picturesque misty scenery of tea gardens in SW China's Yunnan

Photo shows the captivating scenery of a tea garden shrouded in morning mist in Simao district, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Han Xuehai)

Morning mist recently shrouded eco-friendly tea gardens in Simao district, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, transforming the landscape into a dream-like wonderland.

In recent years, Pu'er has promoted the high-quality development of the tea industry by implementing strategies such as the construction of eco-friendly tea gardens and the integrated development of tea and tourism.

In 2023, the city's tea planting area reached 2.09 million mu (139,333 hectares), and its total tea output hit 152,000 tonnes, with output worth 45 billion yuan ($6.3 billion) in the tea industry, up 14.66 percent year on year.

