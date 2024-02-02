IOC president Bach praises Gangwon 2024 brilliant success

Xinhua) 10:51, February 02, 2024

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), speaks at the closing ceremony of Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games has been made "brilliant success" with the efforts of athletes, the organizing committee and the volunteers on Thursday in the closing ceremony of the event.

Bach appreciated all the athletes' engagement and expressed congratulation to their performance.

"What I saw and heard from you [is that] you're really like this Winter Youth Olympic Games. You have played an important part of this," the IOC chief said.

Bach said: "All this would not have been possible without the great work of our [South] Korea friends--the organizing committee, the [South] Korea people, the volunteers, the different level of governments. All of them have been very much engaged to make this Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024 brilliant success."

After Bach's speech, the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games concluded with the Olympic cauldron extinguished in the closing ceremony.

1,802 athletes aged 14 to 18 from 78 countries and regions competed for the past two weeks at the fourth Winter Youth Olympics featuring seven sports, 15 disciplines and 81 events. The United States topped the medal table with five golds, 11 silvers and five bronzes.

The mascot Moongcho (C) and volunteers prepare to put out the digital cauldron at Gangneung Olympic Park during the closing ceremony of Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Volunteers are seen during the closing ceremony of Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Representatives of athletes and volunteers take photos during the closing ceremony of Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Members of the Chinese delegation enter the site before the closing ceremony of Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A choir sing while the Olympic flag is lowered during the closing ceremony of Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

A member of the delegation of the Czech Republic is seen during the closing ceremony of Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Choi Jong-ku, executive president of the organizing committee for Gangwon 2024, speaks at the closing ceremony of Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)