Ice skating marathon sets Guinness Record
Racers compete in the ice dragon boat race during the first China Jilin Songhua River Ice Skating Marathon in Jingyu County of Baishan City in northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2024, marking a new Guinness World Record for the largest ice skating race series. (Photo: China News Service/Gao Long'an)
About 7,000 skaters gathered at the frozen Songhuajiang River, clinching the record and 808 participants completed the ice skating marathon in Jingyu county of Baishan city in Northeast China's Jilin province on Tuesday.
Racers compete in the skating competition during the first China Jilin Songhua River Ice Skating Marathon in Jingyu County of Baishan City in northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2024, marking a new Guinness World Record for the largest ice skating race series. (Photo: China News Service/Gao Long'an)
Cyclist ride on the snow during the first China Jilin Songhua River Ice Skating Marathon in Jingyu County of Baishan City in northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2024, marking a new Guinness World Record for the largest ice skating race series. (Photo: China News Service/Gao Long'an)
Racers compete in the skiing competition during the first China Jilin Songhua River Ice Skating Marathon in Jingyu County of Baishan City in northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2024, marking a new Guinness World Record for the largest ice skating race series. (Photo: China News Service/Gao Long'an)
