Xi visits people in Tianjin ahead of Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:47, February 02, 2024

TIANJIN, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited people in the northern city of Tianjin ahead of the Spring Festival.

Xi also made an inspection of the city.

On Thursday morning, he first visited a village in Xiqing District to learn about the recovery of farming activities after last year's floods. He also visited people affected by the floods there.

On Thursday afternoon, he went to a historical street in the urban area of the city to check the supply of goods for the holiday season, as well as the protection and utilization of historical and cultural blocks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)