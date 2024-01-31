In pics: Jingdezhen full of vigor as China's "porcelain capital"

People's Daily Online) 15:39, January 31, 2024

Photo shows a ceramic panel painting. (People's Daily Online/Wang Tianle)

As night falls, the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province comes alive with a bustling crowd. Exquisite ceramic handicrafts attract visitors from all corners, creating a unique ambiance in the city, which is known as China's "porcelain capital."

The art of ceramics, born from the ingenious fusion of clay and fire, not only represents a calling card of Chinese civilization but also serves as a significant medium for cultural exchanges.

Nowadays, an increasing number of young people are interpreting ceramic culture through their actions and creations, infusing new energy into this city.

