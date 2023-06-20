We Are China

Jingdezhen in China's Jiangxi injects new vitality into city's development

Xinhua) 08:33, June 20, 2023

This photo taken on May 15, 2023 shows a night view of Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

Jingdezhen is a world-famous "porcelain capital" in east China's Jiangxi Province. The city has four national-level industrial heritage sites. In the past few years, Jingdezhen has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development.

The old workshops in Taoxichuan industrial heritage complex have been transformed into art museums, galleries, livestreaming workshops, traditional ceramic workshops, restaurants and hotels.

Cultural relics unearthed from the imperial kiln site, an industrial heritage site which dates back to the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), are on display at the Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute, which is located next door to the imperial kiln relics site.

People visit a market on the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

This undated file photo shows an aerial view of Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua)

A staff member works at Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

This photo taken on May 15, 2023 shows a view of Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

A staff member promotes porcelain products via a livestreaming show at Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

This photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows a view of Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

This undated file photo shows a view of Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue before renovation in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows fragments of ancient porcelain displayed at Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

This undated file photo shows an aerial view of Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua)

A staff member shows research data of porcelain fragments at Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

People visit a market on the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A tourist visits Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

