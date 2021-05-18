Imperial kiln museum opens in China's porcelain capital

NANCHANG, May 18 (Xinhua) -- An imperial kiln museum was opened to the public on a trial basis on Tuesday, International Museum Day, in China's porcelain capital Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Nearly 800 pieces of cultural relics unearthed from the imperial kiln site which dates back to the Ming and Qing Dynasties (1368-1911) are on display. The exhibits include cups, cricket jars and porcelain pillows.

The museum is located next door to the imperial kiln relics site, which is the kiln that made porcelain for the imperial families with the longest firing time, largest scale and most exquisite workmanship.

The museum will also open at night until 10 p.m., and high tech is applied to connect the museum, the relics site and the historical blocks nearby.

