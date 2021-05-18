Finance-themed museum opens in southwest China

People visit a finance-themed museum in southwest China's Chongqing, May 18, 2021. A finance-themed museum opened to public on Tuesday in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A finance-themed museum opened on Tuesday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The three-story museum covers an area of more than 3,000 square meters and features a variety of themes including financial culture, financial history and financial education.

Construction began in June last year and was completed this month.

It is the first museum of its kind in Chongqing. It currently houses more than 700 exhibits.

