China vows to support development of future industries

Xinhua) 10:58, January 30, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will support the technological innovation, industrial cultivation and safety governance of future industries, according to a government guideline.

A batch of incubators and pilot zones of future industries should be built by 2025, while breakthroughs should be achieved in about a hundred core technologies in key fields, according to the guideline released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and six other ministries and agencies.

Future industries refer to new industries integrated with advanced technology, such as metaverse, humanoid robots, brain-computer interface and quantum information.

The guideline called for efforts to develop signature products, enrich application scenarios and optimize industrial supporting systems for future industries, with a particular focus on six key fields including manufacturing, information, materials, energy, space and health.

A catalog for promoting cutting-edge technologies should be published to propel the application of advanced technological achievements, the guideline said.

