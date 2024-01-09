Innovation base for MEMS sensors inaugurated in north China

Xinhua) 08:22, January 09, 2024

Technicians work on a production line of a new energy vehicle battery manufacturer in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- An innovation base for microelectromechanical system (MEMS) sensors has been inaugurated in Shijiazhuang, capital city of north China's Hebei Province, according to its developer.

Built by a research institute under the China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC), the innovation base serves to develop, design, package and test, and integrate MEMS sensors, thus meeting the demand for such products in aerospace, new energy vehicles and artificial intelligence.

As part of the innovation base, product lines for MEMS sensor packaging and testing, and system integration were also announced to have commenced operations, which will increase the annual production capacity of these sensors by 20 million units, said the CETC.

The MEMS sensor, known for its high integration, reliability and intelligence, is a crucial electronic component used in automobiles. It can achieve accurate vehicle positioning under all-weather conditions and provide users with navigation even when signals like GPS, BeiDou and 5G are poor.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)